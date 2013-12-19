CBS Gives 'How I Met Your Mother' Early Series Finale

CBS has given How I Met Your Mother an early end date, slating the show's hour-long series finale for March 31.

That also means for the second time this season, the network will have to tinker with its Monday lineup.

New comedy Friends With Better Lives will debut following HIMYM at 9 p.m., before settling into its regular 8:30 p.m. time slot the following week. 2 Broke Girls will move up a half-hour for the second time this year, getting the lead off slot at 8 p.m. beginning April 14.

New drama Intelligence will also have taken the place of Hostages at 10 p.m.