CBS Gives Full-Season Order To 'Gary Unmarried'
By Staff
CBS has earned kudos for its two rookie dramas The Mentalist and Eleventh Hour among a sluggish fall for the networks, but Friday afternoon the network gave votes of confidence to two first-year comedies.
The network has given Jay Mohr comedy Gary Unmarried a full-season order and has also picked up three more episodes of Worst Week.
The network airs Worst Week in the plum Monday at 9:30 p.m. slot out of Two and a Half Men and Gary Unmarried at 8 p.m.on Wednesdays as part of the network’s new night of comedy this fall.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.