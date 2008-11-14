CBS Gives Full-Season Order To 'Gary Unmarried'

CBS has earned kudos for its two rookie dramas The Mentalist and Eleventh Hour among a sluggish fall for the networks, but Friday afternoon the network gave votes of confidence to two first-year comedies.



The network has given Jay Mohr comedy Gary Unmarried a full-season order and has also picked up three more episodes of Worst Week.



The network airs Worst Week in the plum Monday at 9:30 p.m. slot out of Two and a Half Men and Gary Unmarried at 8 p.m.on Wednesdays as part of the network’s new night of comedy this fall.