CBS gets slam-dunk Monday win

Over 16 million viewers tuned in to CBS to watch the Syracuse

Orangeman narrowly defeat the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA Men's College

Basketball Tournament final.

The tourney pulled 11.1 household rating from 9 to

11 p.m.-including a 9.1 for men 18-49 during that time period-and helped the

network glide to an easy win for the night. CBS also got strong support from its

8 to 9 p.m. comedies, King of Queens and Everybody Loves Raymond.

NBC was second overall with Fear Factor, Third Watch and

Crossing Jordan.

ABC was third with a news special and two hours of

The Practice.

Fox followed with Boston Public and Married by

America, but beat out ABC in adults 18-49.