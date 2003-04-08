CBS gets slam-dunk Monday win
Over 16 million viewers tuned in to CBS to watch the Syracuse
Orangeman narrowly defeat the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA Men's College
Basketball Tournament final.
The tourney pulled 11.1 household rating from 9 to
11 p.m.-including a 9.1 for men 18-49 during that time period-and helped the
network glide to an easy win for the night. CBS also got strong support from its
8 to 9 p.m. comedies, King of Queens and Everybody Loves Raymond.
NBC was second overall with Fear Factor, Third Watch and
Crossing Jordan.
ABC was third with a news special and two hours of
The Practice.
Fox followed with Boston Public and Married by
America, but beat out ABC in adults 18-49.
