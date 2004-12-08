CBS Gets Restless

CBS has reupped with The Young and the Restless, agreeing to broadcast the top-rated daytime soap for another five years.



It signed a new carriage contract for the 32-year-old show with Bell Dramatic Serial Co. and Sony Pictures Television. Even as CBS and Sony announced the deal Tuesday, one of the show's best-known actors, though a relative newcomer to the soap, was saying farewell.

Joan Van Ark, who spent more than a decade playing Val Ewing on the nighttime soap Knots Landing, has left the daytime show after less than eight months. Van Ark joined the cast in the role of Gloria Fisher in April. She announced her retirement last month, saying her schedule wasn't compatible with that of the popular soap. The show shoots five days a week at the CBS lot in Hollywood. During her short tenure, Van Ark took seven weeks off to star in a Tennessee Williams stage play.

On Tuesday, Van Ark said goodbye to members of her soap family at Maggiano's, an Italian restaurant within walking distance of the studio where the show is taped.