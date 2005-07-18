CBS Gets More Grammys
The Grammy Awards will be on CBS at least through 2011, according to a new five-year deal between the network and the Recording Academy.
That will make 28 years that the show has been on CBS. But wait, there's more. the deal includes unnamed "live music and music-driven content properties," plus an agreement to team on public serivce and educational efforts.
