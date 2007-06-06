CBS Gets More Creature Comforts

CBS will look to get more sampling for its animated summer show, Creature Comforts, with a double does of the critters airing on June 13 at 8-9 p.m.



The show, from Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park, features real interviews placed in the mouths of wide-eyed, large-mouthed animated Park animals.



The show debuted Monday at 8-8:30 with a 1.8 rating/6 share, good enough for third place behind a repeat of Wife Swap on ABC and House on Fox. The animated show beat the Stanley Cup on NBC and Everybody Hates Chris on The CW.

