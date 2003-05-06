CBS gets by on laughs, crime

CBS won Monday night's ratings battle for households, viewers and adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54 with its regular lineup including the

Everybody Loves Raymond-driven comedy block from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and CSI: Miami.

NBC was second with two hours of Fear Factor followed by the

Crossing Jordan season finale.

ABC was third with bloopers and a two-hour The Practice finale.

Fox was fourth across most of the key categories (although second among

adults 18 through 34) with Boston Public and Mr.

Personality.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 9.9

rating/15 share, NBC 7.4/12, ABC 6.6/10 and Fox 4.6/7.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 5.2/13, NBC 4.8/12, ABC 3.2/8 and Fox 3.1/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.2/9 with 7th

Heaven and Everwood, while UPN averaged a 3.0/4 with The

Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and Half & Half.