CBS Gets First Post-Election Interview With Obama

CBS says it has snagged President-elect Barack Obama's first post-election interview, slated for 60 Minutes.



First Lady-to-be Michelle Obama will also be in on the interview, which will air this Sunday, Nov. 16.



Steve Kroft will do the interview.



Both Obama and his Republican opponent, John McCain, appeared in separate interviews on a Sept. 21 edition of 60 Minutes, with Kroft interviewing Obama and Scott Pelley, McCain.