CBS gets Big Fat ratings

CBS got a huge sampling Monday night for the first episode of midseason

comedy My Big Fat Greek Life, which drew 22.7 million viewers, making it

the most-watched show of the night.

Airing at 9:30 p.m., with Everybody Loves Raymond as its lead-in, the show finished

second in the key adult demographics, behind the last half of Fox's special

Joe Millionaire Aftermath.

CBS said Greek got the highest audience for a first episode of a

new comedy on any network since NBC's Jesse in 1998 and on CBS since

The Cosby Show in 1996.

For the night, Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 largely on

the draw of Joe Millionaire Aftermath, which aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

CBS was first in households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with its

Raymond-Greek-CSI: Miami-driven lineup. CBS was second among adults 18

through 49 for the night and third among adults 18 through 34 behind Fox and

NBC.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 12.1/18,

Fox 9.5/14, NBC 8.1/12 and ABC 4.3/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.2/17, CBS 6.4/15, NBC 5.0/15 and ABC 2.6/6.