CBS gets Big Fat ratings
CBS got a huge sampling Monday night for the first episode of midseason
comedy My Big Fat Greek Life, which drew 22.7 million viewers, making it
the most-watched show of the night.
Airing at 9:30 p.m., with Everybody Loves Raymond as its lead-in, the show finished
second in the key adult demographics, behind the last half of Fox's special
Joe Millionaire Aftermath.
CBS said Greek got the highest audience for a first episode of a
new comedy on any network since NBC's Jesse in 1998 and on CBS since
The Cosby Show in 1996.
For the night, Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 largely on
the draw of Joe Millionaire Aftermath, which aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
CBS was first in households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with its
Raymond-Greek-CSI: Miami-driven lineup. CBS was second among adults 18
through 49 for the night and third among adults 18 through 34 behind Fox and
NBC.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 12.1/18,
Fox 9.5/14, NBC 8.1/12 and ABC 4.3/7.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.2/17, CBS 6.4/15, NBC 5.0/15 and ABC 2.6/6.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.