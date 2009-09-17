CBS Gets Back In The MMA Ring

CBS is expected to announce plans to air another Saturday night mixed martial arts card, which is set for November 7. The Strikeforce event will feature new marquee signing Fedor Emelianenko, considered one of the best in the world, fighting challenger Brett Rogers.



A female fight could also be part of the card and could include the high-profile Gina Carano or the woman who easily knocked her out on Showtime this summer in front of a packed arena in San Jose, Cris Cyborg.



CBS’s previous experience in the sport began in mid-2008 and was with the now defunct EliteXC organization, featuring fighters such as YouTube sensation Kimbo Slice. The network aired three Saturday Night Fights events, often drawing more than five million viewers and delivering huge boosts in young male demos.



Current outfit Strikeforce is already partnered with CBS corporate cousin Showtime, which carries its events on cable.



The announcement comes days after UFC chief Dana White reportedly told a Las Vegas radio station he will have a network television deal within a year.



However, he probably didn’t go a long way towards making CBS that network when he recently told USA Today, “I extremely dislike the (people) who work at Showtime."