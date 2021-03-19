CBS Gave the Grammys TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion win the award for Best Rap Song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount Plus.

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 14.

On the strength of 305.5 million TV ad impressions, a CBS promo for the 2021 Grammys takes first place — though that promotional push failed to sufficiently motivate audiences; ratings for the big show (which normally airs in January) were way down . Fox, the other traditional broadcaster in our chart, takes second place to promote the America’s Most Wanted reboot.

Rounding out the ranking: HGTV in third place, to build excitement for Rock the Block; Disney Channel in fourth, with a general network spot titled “Use Your Voice” that tells the inspiring story of ballet dancer Misty Copeland; and National Geographic in fifth, to hype the latest edition of its Genius anthology series focusing on the life of Aretha Franklin.

Notably, the Rock the Block promo has the highest iSpot Attention Index (121) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 Grammys, CBS

Impressions: 305,484,857

Interruption Rate: 1.48%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,280,932

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $730,916

Impressions: 229,026,088

Interruption Rate: 1.07%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,486,036

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,354,201

3) Rock the Block, HGTV

Impressions: 215,375,524

Interruption Rate: 1.18%

Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,368,736

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $330,733

4) Use Your Voice, Disney Channel

Impressions: 207,948,252

Interruption Rate: 5.70%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,967,109

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Genius, National Geographic

Impressions: 186,541,337

Interruption Rate: 1.85%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,499,866

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,559,349

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).