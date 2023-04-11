CBS Game Show ‘Superfan’ Features LL Cool J, Kelsea Ballerini, Pitbull, Other Stars

CBS will premiere unscripted show Superfan, which sees six music industry hotshots crown their biggest fan, Friday, June 9. Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain are the music superstars. Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host.

The show will see contestants try to prove they are the most devoted supporter of the musical superstar.

LL Cool J will be in the premiere episode. Twain is on June 16. Estefan is on June 23, Little Big Town June 30, Pitbull July 7 and Ballerini July 14.

“Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate superfan, which audiences can play along with at home,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS. “Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans.”

Knight created the show with Jodi Roth. Knight is a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight.

“We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve,” said Knight and Roth. “Superfan gives celebrated musical artists a chance to honor their fans by engaging with them one-on-one and surprising them with once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. It’s a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy.”

Jack Martin executive produces with Knight and Roth. He’s also showrunner.

Raquel Productions is producing Superfan.

“Superfan showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize,” said Burleson. “You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you’ll walk away a superfan yourself.”

A former NFL player, Burleson is a co-host on CBS Mornings.