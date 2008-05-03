CBS Gains 14% in Q1

Helped by sales in its syndication division, CBS's net income rose 14% in the first quarter, and President and CEO Leslie Moonves increased the quarterly dividend payment by 8% to $0.27 per share, which Moonves noted is among the highest in the industry.

But CBS reported weak local TV and radio ad sales, downbeat results in its radio segment, and a less-robust forecast for full-year results.

Revenue was down very slightly to $3.654 billion from $3.658 billion a year earlier. Net income climbed to $244.3 million from $213.5 million, up 14%. The company forecast that operating income will be up 3%-5% in 2008, excluding stock-based executive compensation and restructuring charges.