CBS, Fox Win Low-Rated Night

No network managed to top a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

While CBS and Fox tied for top honors on the night with a 2.5/8, and NBC came came next with a 2.2/7, all with some help from fresh episodes of reality fare, ABC, which built Thursday night momentum with reality show Dancing With the Stars, was not able to carry that forward with American Inventor in the spring, and has gotten even less mileage out of its summer offering.

Fox had the top show of a lightly-watched night with a 3.3/10 for its own dancing reality show, So You Think You Can Dance, while CBS benefitted from Big Brother at 8-9 (a 2.6/9 for first place in the time period).

NBC's top show was the results show for America's Got Talent, which has just been picked up for a second season having performed well for the network so far--though the results show less so than the mothership competition, and certainly in relation to ABC's talent "competition," which is, let's call it what it is, a flop.

ABC's Master of Champions was only able to muster a 1 rating/4 share, certainly one of the lowest-rated half-hours for a Big Four network show in recent memory and good enough only for a tie for last with a re-run on soon-to-be-history UPN. ABC on the night averaged a 1.7/5, its averaged helped by Prime Time at 10 p.m.



ABC isn't getting much pop out of reruns of its hit, Grey's Anatomy, at 9 p.m. (1.7/5 for fourth place), where it is moving in the fall to go head to head with CSI.



The netlets averaged a .8/3 and a .8/2 respectively, but combined the WUBPN would have averaged a 1.6/5. The two are folding in September, but the new CW network will launch with a best-of lineup of shows fromt the two, with a couple new shows thrown into the mix.