CBS, Fox Split Small Pie

CBS won the night Friday and Fox won Saturday, although none of the networks was drawing many eyeballs.

On Friday, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo for Joan of Arcadia, JAG, and CSI. The network's rating built throughout the night to its best number at 10-11, a 3.7/12 for the CSI repeat.

ABC was second in 18-49s with a 2.6/9 for George Lopez and two hours of 20/20, also building throughout the night to its best number at 10 for 20/20, a 2.9/9.

NBC was third with a 2.3/8 for Dateline and the Daytime Emmy

Fox was fourth with a 2.0/8 for theatrical Legally Blonde. The WB was fifth with repeats of Superstar,USA, the send-up of American Idol that debuted May 17. UPN was sixth for theatrical The Best Man.

On Saturday, Fox won the night with a 2.6/10 for its crimefighting duo of Cops and America's Most Wanted. CBS and ABC tied for second with a 1.8/6 . ABC aired Nick & Jessica's Variety Hour and theatrical The Fast & The Furious. CBS slated a night of specials, starting with a prime time Price Is Right, followed by a revisit with Dick Van Dyke Revisited and a repeat of a Carol Burnett reunion.

NBC was the dinosaur of the bunch in terms of skewing younger with a 1.5/5 for theatrical Jurassic Park.