CBS, Fox Soar on Wednesday

With ABC’s Lost and Invasion in reruns Wednesday night, CBS and Fox finished neck and neck in Nielsen overnight ratings.

CBS averaged a 4.1 rating/11 share among adults 18-49 in prime time, while Fox scored a 4.0/11 on the night, according to Nielsen fast national data for Nov. 2. (Fast nationals are based on time-period estimates; they are subject to change after final ratings are tallied.)

NBC was in third place for the night, averaging 3.1/8. New episodes of George Lopez (2.8/8) and Freddie (2.9/9) did little to boost ABC’s average, since Wednesday heavy-hitters Lost and Invasion in repeats.

UPN averaged a 1.6/4 and beat The WB (1.4/4).

With the dismal ratings of the World Series a distant memory, Fox aired the season premieres of two reliable programs. An hour-long That ’70s Show came out strong with a 3.8/11, topping last year’s premiere (3.5) and winning the 8-9 p.m. hour handily.

Fox’s season premiere of Trading Spouses (4.2/11) came out strong, but could not beat CBS’ Criminal Minds (4.9), which won the 9-10 p.m. hour.

CSI: NY (5.2/14) beat Law & Order (4.0/11) in the 10-11 p.m. slot and finished as the night’s highest-rated program.