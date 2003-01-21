CBS, Fox share prime-time honors

According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, CBS won Monday night

in households (9.5 rating/14 share) with its sitcom lineup of King of

Queens, Yes, Dear,Everybody Loves Raymond and Still

Standing, plus drama CSI: Miami.

Fox won the hearts and minds of the 18-through-49 demo (7.2/17) thanks to

Joe Millionaire, whose 11.0/16 for its first half-hour, building to a

12.0/17 for its second, carried Fox to victory in the demo and gave it bragging

rights as the highest-rated show of the night in both households and 18-through-49s.

With no more Monday Night Football, ABC was a distant fourth in both

categories with theatrical The Rock.

For the night, the household numbers were: CBS 9.5/14, Fox 9,0/13, NBC

7.9/12 and ABC 5.4/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.2/17, NBC 6.2/15, CBS 4.9/11 and ABC 3.3/8.