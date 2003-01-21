CBS, Fox share prime-time honors
According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, CBS won Monday night
in households (9.5 rating/14 share) with its sitcom lineup of King of
Queens, Yes, Dear,Everybody Loves Raymond and Still
Standing, plus drama CSI: Miami.
Fox won the hearts and minds of the 18-through-49 demo (7.2/17) thanks to
Joe Millionaire, whose 11.0/16 for its first half-hour, building to a
12.0/17 for its second, carried Fox to victory in the demo and gave it bragging
rights as the highest-rated show of the night in both households and 18-through-49s.
With no more Monday Night Football, ABC was a distant fourth in both
categories with theatrical The Rock.
For the night, the household numbers were: CBS 9.5/14, Fox 9,0/13, NBC
7.9/12 and ABC 5.4/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.2/17, NBC 6.2/15, CBS 4.9/11 and ABC 3.3/8.
