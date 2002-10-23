CBS, Fox sew up households Tuesday

Nielsen Media Research's preliminary national ratings for Tuesday showed that

CBS, with its regular series lineup (JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy) tied Fox's World Series coverage in prime time in household share,

while Fox edged CBS in household rating by just one-tenth of a point.

ABC narrowly won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

The Nielsen metered-market ratings showed CBS beating the game in prime time

by one-tenth of a rating point. The Series remains on track to be the least-watched ever. Tuesday night's prime time portion of game three (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

appeared to garner about 2 million fewer viewers then game three of the 2000 Series,

the current record-holder for the least watched series. Both games one and two of

the current Series had smaller audiences than the same games in 2000.

At 8 p.m., ABC's new comedy, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, held its own against the

Series, averaging an 8.7/14 (up 2 percent from last week) versus an 8.9/14 for

the game. And the sitcom had a 4-share-point advantage among adults 18 through

49.

At 8:30 p.m., almost 4 million more viewers migrated to the game, but

Simple Rules lead-out According to Jim managed to hang on to a

small lead among adults 18 through 49.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the game won the circulation battle (households and total

viewers), as well as adults 18 through 49.

At 10 p.m., about 4 million viewers bailed from the game and both NYPD

Blue and Judging Amy drew larger audiences, while Blue

won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 9.8/15,

CBS 9.7/15, ABC 7.8/12 and NBC 6.6/10.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.3/13, Fox 5.2/13, NBC 3.9/10 and CBS 3.5/9.

Adults 25 through 54: ABC 5.9/14, Fox 5.8/13, CBS 4.6/10 and NBC 4.4/10.

In the Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a household 5.7/8 for is two

dramas, Gilmore Girls and Smallville. UPN averaged a 3.2/5 for

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Haunted.