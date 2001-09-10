CBS, Fox settle reality copycat suit

Survivor executive producer Mark Burnett and CBS have settled their copyright infringement lawsuit against Fox and the producers of reality series Boot Camp.

Both sides acknoweldged the settlement on Monday. The suit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, had claimed that LMNO Productions and Granada Television's Boot Camp had blatantly ripped off elements of CBS's hit series Survivor. Neither side would say if money had been exchanged in the settlement, citing confidentiality agreements.

A CBS spokesman said, "CBS and Survivor Prods. had earlier reached confidential settlements with LMNO and Granada, which has resolved the case to the satisfaction of each of those parties." A Fox spokesman said, "Fox is pleased that this matter has been concluded." - Joe Schlosser