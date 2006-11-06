CBS, Fox, NBC To Be Big Election Winners

CBS, Fox and NBC are all predicted to be among the big winners this election season.

According to a report from research firm PQ Media, those three will see the largest gains in political ad spending in the markets where they own stations, while Scripps, the New York Times and Sinclair will see the biggest percentage growth.

That status is a combination of having stations in big-spending top markets like New York and L.A. and having ones in markets where there are hotly contested races.

broadcast TV will grab the largest share of the $3.14 billion full-year 2006 election ad pie (or maybe that should be Pi), but that its total of 50.2% of the pie will be down from the 52.8% share it claimed in 2004, thanks in part to the growth of Internet advertising, up 726% from 2004, though its primary campaign function remains fundraising, according to PQ. Cable is projected to be up over 300%, but still accounts for only 4.6% of the total.

It will be the first time that spending in a midterm outpaced the presidential election that preceded it, according to PQ.

PQ expects some 90% of the 210 media markets will see increases over 2004 spending. Not surprisingly, companies with media outlets in the top markets like New York and L.A. will see the highest gains. Those include CBS, Gannett, Clear Channel, Scripps, Cumulus and NextMedia.

PQ clients include Warner Bros., News Corp., Turner, and Zenith Optimedia.