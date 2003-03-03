CBS, Fox lead ratings

CBS was first in households and fourth in the key adult demos Sunday. Fox was

first in the demos and tied for third in households with ABC.

CBS' My Big Fat Greek Life drew 6 million fewer viewers in its second

outing Sunday night, but it still won its time period (8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) in viewers and

households while placing second in the key adult demos (behind Fox's The

Simpsons) as it did its first time out.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 7.6

rating/12 share; NBC 7.4/12; ABC and Fox 5.8/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.6/12, NBC 4.0/10, ABC 3.7/10 and CBS 3.1/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.2/5 (household)

with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings and back-to-back repeats of

Charmed.

On Saturday, CBS won households and total viewers with its regular lineup

(Touched by an Angel, The District, The Agency), while Fox won the key

demos (America's Most Wanted and Cops).

Fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 6.0 rating/11 share, Fox 5.0/9,

ABC 4.9/9 and NBC 3.4/6.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.8/9, ABC 2.5/8, NBC 2.2/7 and CBS 1.9/6.

On Friday, NBC won households and the key demos with its regular lineup

of Mr. Sterling, Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

At 8 p.m., CBS' Star Search narrowly won the household race, beating

Funniest Home Videos on ABC, which won the key demos and total viewers.

Search was second in the demos ahead of both Sterling and Fox

movie Baywatch: Reunion.

The household numbers for the night: NBC 8.9 rating/15 share, ABC 5.7/10,

CBS 5.1.9 and Fox 3.8/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.8/12, ABC 3.2/10, Fox 2.6/8 and CBS 2.4/7.

In the metered markets, The WB's comedy block averaged a 3.5/6, while

Spawn on UPN averaged a 2.1/3.