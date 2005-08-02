CBS, Fox Dominate Ratings

CBS and Fox dominated prime time's 18-49 demo for the week ending July 31. According to Nielsen, CBS had four of the top five shows, and five of the top 10, while Fox had one of the top five and four of the top 10.



Together, the two nets had 15 of the top 17, with only ABC's Brat Camp and NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent able to break the stranglehold.

According to Nielsen, the top 15 spots in the 18-49 demo (18 shows, including ties), were:

CSI (CBS).......................................4.2 rating/13 share

Hell's Kitchen (Fox).........................3.6/10

CSI: Miami (CBS)............................3.6/10

Without a Trace (CBS).....................3.5/10

Big Brother (CBS)............................3.4/10

Brat Camp (ABC)............................3.3/10

Two & a Half Men (CBS) ................3.3/9

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox).3.3/11

Simpsons (Fox).................................3.3/10

Family Guy (Fox)..............................3.2/9

Rock Star: INXS (CBS)...................3.0/8

Simpsons (Fox).................................2.9/9

Everybody Loves Raymond (CBS)... 2.9/9

Big Brother (CBS).............................2.8/10

CSI:NY (CBS)..................................2.6/7

American Dad (Fox)..........................2.6/7

House (Fox)......................................2.6/7

Law & Order: CI (NBC)...................2.6/7