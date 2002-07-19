CBS focuses on Agency , Guardian

While ABC, NBC and Fox are busy launching a slew of new original summer

series this year, CBS has a counter-strategy for the current dog days.

According to David Poltrack, CBS's executive vice president, the network's

primary focus this summer is to build sampling for two of the networks more

promising sophomore dramas, The Agency and The Guardian.

Both shows are being promoted heavily and The Agency is even getting

some second runs, on Saturday, its new night for next season.

If the ratings are an indicator, the strategy seems to be paying off. So far

in the off-season, The Agency is retaining 80 percent of its in-season

rating while The Guardian is holding 67 percent of its in-season rating,

which in both cases is sharply higher than normal.

Meanwhile, the network still has some entries in the summer programming

sweepstakes, most notably Big Brother 3, whose ratings, so far, are

better than last summer's Big Brother 2.