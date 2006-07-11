CBS Flips Prime Comedy Schedule

CBS will switch its previously announced Monday primetime comedies this fall, putting the freshman Warner Bros. ensemble sitcom The Class in the 8 p.m. time period leading off the night and 20th Century Fox Television sophomore How I Met Your Mother at 8:30 p.m.

After rethinking its initial strategy, CBS opted to keep Mother in its original 8:30 time period rather than risk having the audience follow it to a new time period at 8. This way, a CBS spokesman says, the network can entirely focus its fall promotional campaign on selling its new Monday series rather than also having to get out a second message about the time-period shift.

The Class, about the lives of a group of 20-somethings who are linked by sharing the same third-grade class, comes from David Crane (Friends), Jeffrey Klarik (Mad About You) and James Burrows (Will & Grace, Frasier).

How I Met Your Mother is executive-produced by Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Greg Malins and Pamela Fryman for Twentieth.