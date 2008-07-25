CBS Flips Big Brother, Greatest American Dog

See spot jump to Thursday nights. Jump, Spot, jump!

CBS flipped time periods for Big Brother and Greatest American Dog.

Big Brother moves from Wednesdays at 8 p.m.-9 p.m. to its more familiar Thursday 8 p.m.-9 p.m. slot.

Dog, which premiered two weeks ago to strong numbers but has since leveled off, moves to Wednesday at 8 p.m. That show is averaging a 1.8/6, which is not a hit, but in the summer, it’s not a bummer, either.

Big Brother in its two outings on Wednesdays (it also airs Sundays and Tuesdays) has averaged a 2/7.