CBS Flips Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother on Revised Schedule
By Ben Grossman
CBS is reworking the order of its Monday-night comedy block, flipping rookie The Big Bang Theory with How I Met Your Mother when original episodes return March 17.
Big Bang, already renewed for a sophomore season, will now lead the night off at 8 p.m., followed by Mother at 8:30 p.m..
The 9 p.m. hour remains unchanged, with Two and a Half Men followed by The New Adventures of Old Christine.
Rules of Engagement will return in the 9:30 p.m. slot April 14.
