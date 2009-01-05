CBS Is First Advertiser To Run Ad On Front Page Of New York Times

CBS marketing department scored a coup today, becoming the first advertiser to run an ad on the front page of the New York Times. George Schweitzer, president of CBS Marketing, said the newspaper came to pitch CBS the opportunity of becoming the first advertiser on the front page and the company leapt at the chance.



The Times has previously run small classified ads on the front page and carries display ads on the front page of its sections but has always resisted giving up front page real estate. The cost of the deal was not revealed. Ads for CBS Corp. properties will appear every Monday.



Today’s ad, which carries the tag line “Front Page News,” urges viewers to continue to keep CBS at its number one position in the key advertiser 18-49 year old demographic and in overall viewers.



Rather than touting a particular show, however, CBS chose to run a brand campaign promoting the network’s many successful series including: CSI, Two and A Half Men, The Mentalist, 60 Minutes, as well as its football coverage.



CBS recently switched its advertising agency account, moving from Initiative to OMD, which negotiated the deal. Mr. Schweitzer added: “It’s a great platform and we believe in the value of the Times. The ads will be branding for the company not just the network, so you’ll see ads for Showtime, radio and CBS Films and a whole variety of things.”