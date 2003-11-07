CBS Fills Reagans Slot with Repeats

CBS will air repeats of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami and Without a Trace in place of pulled miniseries The Reagans.

The controversial miniseries was scheduled to air Sunday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 9-11 p.m. ET each night. CBS pulled the show from its schedule on Tuesday, after network Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves decided the two-part movie did not live up to CBS’s production standards.

The Republican Party and other conservative groups were pressuring CBS to make significant changes in the program. Showtime has scheduled The Reagans early in 2004.