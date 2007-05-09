CBS Fills New Affiliate Relations Post
Rhonda Troutman has been named to the newly created post of senior VP, operations and business development for CBS Affiliate Relations as part of a general reorganization of the division.
She had been senior VP, affiliate relations, chief counsel, and before that VP, business affairs and administration.
In essence, the job combines the functions that she has overseen at one time or another since joining the company three years ago from NBC Enterprises.
