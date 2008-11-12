CBS Eye Too Productions Options 'The Secret Truth'

CBS Eye Too Productions, a unit of CBS News that produces nonfiction/reality programming, has optioned The Secret Truth.

The show, from Jasper Cole, Michael T. Kennedy, and Jake P. Hall, is an unscripted series that looks at people who "make the courageous decision to reveal life-long secrets for the first time."

CBS Eye Too is currently producing NextWorld for Discovery and Brink for The Science Channel, and is in its fifth year of producing Food Channel hit The Next Food Network Star.

No word on where the show is going, but the unit has produced over 1,000 hours of shows for CBS, MTV, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, and History Channel, among others.