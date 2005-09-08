CBS' Eye To Open in Blogosphere

CBS announced Wednesday a launch date for Public Eye, a blog designed to act as a conduit between CBS News staff and the public. It will go live on CBS.com on Sept. 12.

In its announcement, CBS said Public Eye will "take viewers and users inside the news gathering, production and decision-making process," combining behind-the-scenes content from CBS with input from independent experts.

Reporter and media writer Vaughn Ververs will serve as Public Eye's editor. Ververs was editor of The Hotline, a daily Web briefing on politics published by the National Journal.

Public Eye is part of CBS' push into the digital realm, a major initiative unveiled in July. At the time, the network called the strategy a "cable bypass" that would appeal directly to the growing market of Internet news consumers.

