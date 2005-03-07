CBS Eye: Here's Looking at You, Kid

CBS has slated a new American Film Institute special for June 21, although it may take one-half of the show just to recite the title: AFI's 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes: American's Greatest Quips, Comebacks and Catchphrases.

The broadcast will count down the 100 top move phrases, from 'May the Force Be with You," to "Show Me the Money" to "Frankly, My dear, I don't give a damn," as determined by a panel of 1,500 judges in the industry.

It is the latest, and eighth, in a series of AFI specials that have included 100 movies, stars, years, laughs, passions, thrills, songs, heroes and villains (one category).