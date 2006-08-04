CBS’ Eye on First Place

CBS was the primetime winner in the key 18-49 demo Thursday night, with a 2.7 rating/8 share overall according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Its only first-run show was Big Brother from 8-9, but it was beaten out by reruns in the ratings; its 2.6/9 was below the 2.8/8 scored by both the CSIand Without a Trace repeats.

Fox was in second place with a 2.5/8, boosted by the So You Think You Can Dance results show, which was the highest-rated show of the night with a 3.2/10. NBC’s America’s Got Talent results show, in the same 9-10 slot, was far below that with a 2.3/7. NBC was fourth overall with a 2.1/6.

ABC came in third place for the night with a 2.1/6 for a night of Grey’s Anatomy reruns and an original Primetime.

The WB and UPN scored an 0.8/2 and 0.7/2, respectively.