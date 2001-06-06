CBS extends Sun Bowl rights
CBS Sports renewed the Sun Bowl game for another six years through 2006. The network has aired the game, featuring teams from the Pac-10 and Big Ten college football conferences, since 1968. This year's game, sponsored by Wells Fargo airs Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. - Steve McClellan
