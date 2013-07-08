CBS Extends Streaming Deal With Netflix

CBS and Netflix announced an extension of the deal putting

some shows from the CBS library on the streaming service.

The agreement includes some new titles, including L.A. Complex, 4400, and CSI: NY, which

will be available immediately to Netflix subscribers.

Terms of the deal were not announced. Media companies like

CBS have been earning hundreds of millions of dollars through licensing deals

with streaming video services like Netflix and Amazon. Recently, Netflix has

become pickier, seeking more exclusive content while opting not to renew broad,

non-exclusive deals such as one with Viacom.

Netflix has also been producing and streaming original shows,

such as House of Cards and a new

season of Arrested Development.

"We are very pleased to build on this long-term partnership

that continues to recognize the tremendous value of CBS's catalog of content,"

Scott Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer for CBS Corp., said in

a statement. "Netflix is a key programming partner that is additive to our

overall business, and we look forward to working with them in the years to

come."

In addition to the newly added series, the agreement also

includes popular CBS show already on Netflix such as Jericho, Medium, and Flashpoint, as well as episodes

from some of television's most iconic franchises, including Star Trek and cult favorite Twin Peaks.

"We

are delighted to be bringing these much-loved series to our members in the

U.S.," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix. "Our goal is to

give Netflix members a broad mix of engaging shows to watch, and we look

forward to adding even more high-profile titles from CBS in the near future."