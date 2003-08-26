CBS extends Big Brother 4

CBS is extending the run of Big Brother 4 by two episodes, taking the

show’s finale right into the middle of premiere week on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at

9 p.m.

The show had been scheduled to end one week before, on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The move bumps the season premieres of King of Queens and

Becker, with King ofQueens, in a new time-slot, opening on

Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. with a one-hour launch.

King of Queens formerly aired Mondays at 8 p.m. Becker will start the

next Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 9:30 p.m.

David E. Kelley’s Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., still will premiere as

scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m.

The network is hopeful the show will benefit from Big Brother’s finale

as a big lead-in.