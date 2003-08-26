Trending

CBS extends Big Brother 4

By

CBS is extending the run of Big Brother 4 by two episodes, taking the
show’s finale right into the middle of premiere week on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at
9 p.m.

The show had been scheduled to end one week before, on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The move bumps the season premieres of King of Queens and
Becker, with King ofQueens, in a new time-slot, opening on
Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. with a one-hour launch.

King of Queens formerly aired Mondays at 8 p.m. Becker will start the
next Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 9:30 p.m.

David E. Kelley’s Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., still will premiere as
scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m.

The network is hopeful the show will benefit from Big Brother’s finale
as a big lead-in.