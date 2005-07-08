CBS Expands Its Reality

CBS is expanding its alternative universe.

CBS Friday added one staffer and promoted two to shepherd its current reality series while developing new ones.

Nancy Daniels was upped to VP, alternative series development. Daniels had been director, alternative series development, since she joined CBS in December 2003 after three seasons with one of its realiy hits, Big Brother.

"We look forward to utilizing the talents of Nancy and her team as we seek our next generation of successful reality programs," said CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler, to whom Daniels will report. The current generation includes Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race and Rock Star: INXS, which premieres Monday, July 11, at 9 pm.

Joe LaBracio has been promoted to director, alternative series development, from manager, alternative series development. He joined CBS in February 2003 as an assistant in the department. Prior to that, he spent two years in Washington as assistant to Ted Koppel at ABC News' Nightline. He now reports to Daniels.

Sandy Varo, a freelance producer of reality, news magazine and documentary shows, was named director, alternative series development, CBS Entertainment.

Varo's hefty resume includes work for CBS, Fox, MSNBC, MGM Television, Buena Vista Television, TLC, E! Entertainment, A&E, and Home and Garden. Most recently, he was a story producer on Big Brother 5 and Fox's Hell's Kitchen.

All three will develop new alternative programming while working on CBS's current reality series.