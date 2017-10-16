CBS Exec Kapsos Named CFO for Pop Cable Network

Jed Kapsos has been appointed chief financial officer at Pop, a joint venture of CBS and Lionsgate.



Kapsos had been senior VP of finance for the CBS Television Network in New York. He will move to Los Angeles and report to Pop President Brad Schwartz. He replaces Debra Wichser.



"We are thrilled and incredibly fortunate to have Jed's expertise as we continue building Pop as a premium media brand,” said Schwartz. “Since rebranding in 2015, we’ve been on quite a run and with nine scripted series set for 2018, Jed will be integral to our continued growth.”



At CBS, Kapsos was responsible for overseeing the network accounting, share services and its West Coast operations finances. Before that, Kapsos was CFL of CBS Interactive. He joined CBS in 1998 from Price Waterhouse.



“Pop is a dynamic, fast-growing network with a strong slate of programming and great momentum across all areas of its business,” said Kapsos. “It’s an exciting time to join the team, and I am looking forward to being part of the network’s bright future.”