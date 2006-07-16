CBS Evening News Gets Digital Remake

To usher in the Katie Couric era at the CBS Evening News starting Sept. 5, the newscast will implement a number of new multi-platform elements. In a network first, the initial segment of the newscast will be simulcast by CBS Radio News on more than 500 affiliates.

The network will provide a variety of news-related programming via television, radio, the Web, and wireless platforms, according to CBS News and Sports President Sean McManus.

There will be daily Couric-hosted digital reports that will include an on-demand Web feature in which Couric or a CBS News correspondent will interview newsmakers.

The reports will be made available for video podcasts and radio. Also, there will be CBS News video clips showing how Couric and the producers decided on the CBS Evening News lineup, an effort to remove the perception of bias in story selection.

The clips will be updated and provided on the CBSNews.com home page and on Verizon VCast.

Additionally, Couric will provide a daily blog with free video and contributions from CBS News correspondents, updated throughout the day. The new anchor will also give a one-minute recap of a top story or issue on radio, the Web and wireless, while anchoring CBS Radio News' 5 p.m. afternoon newscast.