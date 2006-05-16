CBS Evening News Bests ABC's World News Tonight

For the first time in nearly five years, The CBS Evening News attracted a larger audience than ABC’s World News Tonight in the weekly ratings race. For the week of May 8, Evening News averaged 7.39 million viewers, edging out World News Tonight's 7.31 million viewers.

ABC, however, still has a slight advantage in the key news demographic, adults 25 to 54, posting a 2.1 rating to CBS’ 1.9.

NBC remains the leader in all categories, attracting a 2.2 rating in 25 to 54s, and 8.41 million viewers.

With Bob Schieffer in the anchor chair and a new executive team at CBS News, Evening News has been steadily growing its ratings in recent months. “I continue to stress with our team that, if you put on a better show day in and day out, our ratings will increase,” Sean McManus, president, CBS News and Sports, said in a statement. “That is what I believe is happening here.”