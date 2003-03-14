CBS, ESPN in NCAA talks

CBS Sports and ESPN are said to be close to a deal that would -- in the event

of war with Iraq -- shift the bulk of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage

to the cable network.

The games would still be CBS productions with CBS advertising, but the shift

would only happen if war coverage pre-empted CBS' own airwaves.

"It looks likely that we will work out a deal with ESPN," a CBS Sports

spokersperson said Friday.

ESPN would have to work out technical difficulties and programming conflicts,

though.

ESPN is pursuing conversations, a spokesman said, "for the sole purpose of

serving sports fans in what could be difficult and unique circumstances."