CBS Enjoys 3% Final Four Ratings Bounce

Heading into Monday night’s Florida-Ohio State NCAA basketball championship game, the ball is already bouncing CBS Sports’ way after the network saw a 3% ratings bump for the national semifinals on Saturday.

The Final Four doubleheader earned a 9.3 rating/18 share according to the overnights, up 3% from last year’s 9.0/17.

The solid Saturday means CBS Sports’ March Madness coverage is up 2% for the tournament as a whole so far, averaging a 6.4/13.

Saturday got off to a relatively slow start, with the early game (Ohio State-Georgetown) averaging a 9.0/19, down from last year’s 9.5/19 for the early game.

But the second game rallied, as the Florida-UCLA contest averaged a 9.5/17, which was a 12% bump from last year’s 8.5/15 for the late game.

