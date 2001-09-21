CBS edits line from Ellen

"In light of the recent tragic events," CBS said today it has deleted a line from the debut episode of The Ellen Show.

The new Ellen DeGeneres sitcom scheduled to debut on Monday, Sept. 24, before moving to its regular time period friday nights.

The line, delivered by Cloris Leachman in reaction to Ellen's comment about the collapse of her dotcom business: "Thank goodness you weren't there at the time."

- John Eggerton