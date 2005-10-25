CBS Edges Out ABC for Monday Win

CBS topped the broadcast networks in Monday's prime time among adults 18-49. CSI: Miami was the night's top show, beating ABC's Jets-Falcons game on Monday Night Football.

CBS averaged a 5.2 rating/13 share during prime time in the prized adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen national ratings. It boasted the highest-rated show of the night, CSI: Miami, which notched a 6.8/16 from 10-11 p.m. The network started the night with King of Queens (3.9/10) and How I Met Your Mother (3.8/10) in the 8 p.m. slot. The two sitcoms combined to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. The network also aired Two and a Half Men (5.5/13) at 9 and Out of Practice (4.4/10) at 9:30.

ABC averaged a 5.0/13 in prime time. The first hour of Monday Night Football’s Jets-Falcons game won the 9 o’clock hour, ultimately notching a 5.8/15 from 9-11 p.m. (The Falcons won too, 27-14 at home.) Wife Swap scored a 2.9/8.

NBC was in third place with an average 3.8/9 in prime time. Surface posted a 2.9/8 from 8-9 p.m.; Las Vegas drew a 3.8/9 at 9-10 p.m.; and Medium scored a 4.6/11.

Fox finished right behind NBC, at 3.7/9 for the night. It aired a two-hour new episode of Prison Break from 9-11 p.m. that scored a 4.8/11. (An encore episode that aired at 8-9 p.m. notched a 2.5/7.)

UPN averaged a 1.4/4 with One on One (1.4/4) at 8; All of Us (1.5/4) at 8:30; Girlfriends (1.5/4) at 9 p.m.; and Half and Half (1.4/3) at 9:30.

The WB rounded out the broadcast networks. It averaged a 1.1/3 with rerurns of 7th Heaven (1.5/4) and Related (.9/2)