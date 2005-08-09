CBS' Early Show Is First

CBS News' perennially third-ranked morning program The Early Show, which has done all that it can to take advantage of the Survivor juggernaut over the years, will once again be the first to announce the cast for the 11th edition of the network’s popular reality series, which debuts Sept. 15.

The Early Show will name those conspiring to win SurvivorGuatemala:The Maya Empire, on Thursday’s show.

A CBS rep says the morning program has announced the Survivor cast for at least the past few editions.