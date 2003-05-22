CBS drops threat to eliminate HDTV

CBS Thursday backed off a threat to withhold high-definition programming from

its 2003-04 schedule after getting a request from two key congressmen.

"CBS will continue to provide a full schedule of high-definition

entertainment and sports programming to our viewers this upcoming television

season," a network statement read.

Earlier in the day, House Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and

Telecommunications Subcommittee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) urged the network to reconsider

last year's threat to eliminate HD from its upcoming lineup unless the

government implements the broadcast-flag copy-protection regime.

The FCC has pledged to rule on the proceeding this fall, and the lawmakers

pledged to make sure that deadline is honored.

"We appreciate the letter from chairmen Tauzin and Upton and their

recognition of CBS' leadership in the transition to digital television. More

important, we appreciate their offer to assist in the implementation of the

broadcast flag," CBS said.