CBS drops threat to eliminate HDTV
CBS Thursday backed off a threat to withhold high-definition programming from
its 2003-04 schedule after getting a request from two key congressmen.
"CBS will continue to provide a full schedule of high-definition
entertainment and sports programming to our viewers this upcoming television
season," a network statement read.
Earlier in the day, House Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and
Telecommunications Subcommittee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) urged the network to reconsider
last year's threat to eliminate HD from its upcoming lineup unless the
government implements the broadcast-flag copy-protection regime.
The FCC has pledged to rule on the proceeding this fall, and the lawmakers
pledged to make sure that deadline is honored.
"We appreciate the letter from chairmen Tauzin and Upton and their
recognition of CBS' leadership in the transition to digital television. More
important, we appreciate their offer to assist in the implementation of the
broadcast flag," CBS said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.