CBS Drops 'SportsLine' from Online Brand

CBS SportsLine changed its name to CBSSports.com.

"With this name change," said CBS Sports and News president Sean McManus, "CBS Sports now stands for much more than its broadcasts of major sporting events. We now have a direct branding association with interactive coverage across the entire world of sports for our fans."

CBS has been ramping up its online sports presence, including streaming all four rounds of the PGA Championship two weeks ago.

The branding is a fitting cap on a relationship that began one decade ago, when then-SportsLine USA began ponying up shares annually for the cachet of attaching the CBS name to its online sports-information operation.

CBS acquired SportsLine in 2004.