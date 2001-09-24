CBS drops bomb plot in CIA drama
The pilot episode of new CBS drama The Agency has been pulled in the wake of the terrorist attacks.
The pilot, which had been sent to TV critics nationally, featured a potential bomb threat in London and a reference to Osama bin Laden.
CBS executives will air a different episode entitled "Viva Fidel" when the show premieres on Sept. 27. The replacement episode features the CIA uncovering an assassination plot on Cuba's Fidel Castro. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.