CBS drops bomb plot in CIA drama

The pilot episode of new CBS drama The Agency has been pulled in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

The pilot, which had been sent to TV critics nationally, featured a potential bomb threat in London and a reference to Osama bin Laden.

CBS executives will air a different episode entitled "Viva Fidel" when the show premieres on Sept. 27. The replacement episode features the CIA uncovering an assassination plot on Cuba's Fidel Castro. - Joe Schlosser