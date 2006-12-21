CBS' Dozier Posts Essay on CBSNews.com

Over Memorial Day weekend, while embedded with the 4th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Baghdad, Kimberly Dozier, cameraman Paul Douglas and soundman James Brolan were involved in a car bomb attack at an Iraqi checkpoint that left Douglas and Brolan dead and Dozier severely injured. After months of physical rehabilitation and months in New Zealand healing with family, Dozier has posted an essay on CBS News reflecting on the past year--and what she plans for the future.

