CBS dominates Monday

CBS was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 Monday night with its

Everybody Loves Raymond-anchored comedy block and CSI: Miami.

NBC was first in adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Fear Factor, For Love

or Money and Meet the Folks.

ABC was third in most of the key categories with four episodes of 8 Simple

Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and a special edition of newsmagazine PrimeTime.

Fox was fourth across most of the key ratings categories with the exception

of adults 18-34, where it was second.

For the night the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 6.9/12, NBC

5.4/9, ABC 4.6/8 and Fox 3.1/5.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.6/10, CBS 3.2/10, ABC 2.4/7 and Fox 2.3/7.

In the local Nielsen Media Research metered markets, UPN averaged a 2.6/4 with The

Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and Half & Half.

The WB Television Network scored a 2.2/4 with 7th Heaven and Everwood.