CBS dominates Monday
CBS was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 Monday night with its
Everybody Loves Raymond-anchored comedy block and CSI: Miami.
NBC was first in adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Fear Factor, For Love
or Money and Meet the Folks.
ABC was third in most of the key categories with four episodes of 8 Simple
Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and a special edition of newsmagazine PrimeTime.
Fox was fourth across most of the key ratings categories with the exception
of adults 18-34, where it was second.
For the night the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 6.9/12, NBC
5.4/9, ABC 4.6/8 and Fox 3.1/5.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.6/10, CBS 3.2/10, ABC 2.4/7 and Fox 2.3/7.
In the local Nielsen Media Research metered markets, UPN averaged a 2.6/4 with The
Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and Half & Half.
The WB Television Network scored a 2.2/4 with 7th Heaven and Everwood.
